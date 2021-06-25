Rabid cat confirmed in Berkeley County

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a cat found near Land O Pines Circle and Pinopolis Road in Moncks Corner has tested positive for rabies. Seven people were exposed and have been referred to their healthcare providers. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The cat was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on June 23 and was confirmed to have rabies on June 24.

"Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies," said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. "To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.”