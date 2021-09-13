Rabid bat found in Orangeburg; dog exposed, quarantined

Always assume a person or pet has potentially been bitten when:

• They wake up to find a bat in a room or tent.

• A bat is found where children, pets or people with impaired mental capacity (intoxicated or mentally disabled) have been left unattended.

• They have been in direct contact with a bat.

“Although bats can carry rabies, not every bat is infected with the virus. Bats are an important part of South Carolina's ecosystems and deserve a healthy degree of respect just like all wild animals,” McCollister said.

You cannot tell if a bat, or any other animal, has rabies by simply looking at it. Rabies must be confirmed in a laboratory.

Unusual behavior in bats that might indicate the animal has rabies includes daytime activity, inability to fly and being found in places they are not usually seen, like in your home or on your lawn.

Exposure is defined as a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected animal. Be sure to immediately wash any part of your body that may have come in contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention.

If you believe that you, someone you know or your pets have come in contact with this bat or another animal that potentially has rabies, \call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Orangeburg office at 803-533-5490 during normal business hours or after hours and on holidays at 888-847-0902 (select option 2).

