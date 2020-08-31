Rabid bat found in Bamberg

A bat near Red Raider Drive and Felder Street in Bamberg has tested positive for the rabies virus, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The bat tested positive on Aug. 27 and is now deceased, the agency said. Due to the possibility of the spread of rabies, DHEC urges the public to use caution when dealing with wild or stray animals. If you have reason to believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come into contact with this bat or another animal that potentially has rabies, call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Orangeburg office at 803-533-5490 during normal business hours – Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact the Orangeburg office. This is especially important as rabies has been confirmed in your area. Take any injured pet to a veterinarian so the wounds can be treated and rabies vaccination can be discussed. Bats can transmit rabies to people through bites or the introduction of saliva into open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose or mouth. Because bats have small teeth, their bites may go unnoticed, which makes it important to identify any person who has had potential contact with a bat.
Similarly, never release a bat that had potential contact with a person, pet or livestock. These bats should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched. Once a bat is released, it cannot be tested for rabies. Never handle a bat or any wild or stray animal, alive or dead, with your bare hands.
Remember that rabies vaccinations for pets are required by the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. If your pet does not have a current rabies vaccination, contact a veterinarian as soon as possible for an appointment. For more information on rabies in South Carolina, visit the website at www.scdhec.gov/rabies.
