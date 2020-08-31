Rabid bat found in Bamberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A bat near Red Raider Drive and Felder Street in Bamberg has tested positive for the rabies virus, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The bat tested positive on Aug. 27 and is now deceased, the agency said. Due to the possibility of the spread of rabies, DHEC urges the public to use caution when dealing with wild or stray animals. If you have reason to believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come into contact with this bat or another animal that potentially has rabies, call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Orangeburg office at 803-533-5490 during normal business hours – Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact the Orangeburg office. This is especially important as rabies has been confirmed in your area. Take any injured pet to a veterinarian so the wounds can be treated and rabies vaccination can be discussed. Bats can transmit rabies to people through bites or the introduction of saliva into open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose or mouth. Because bats have small teeth, their bites may go unnoticed, which makes it important to identify any person who has had potential contact with a bat.