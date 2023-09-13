A raccoon found near Swearingen Lane and County Road OC 2303 in North has tested positive for rabies, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

In addition, a cat found in Conway has tested positive for rabies. One person and one dog were exposed.

The Horry County cat and Orangeburg County raccoon were submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on Sept. 11 and were confirmed to have rabies on Sept. 12.

The Orangeburg County raccoon is the third animal in the county to test positive for rabies in 2023.

There have been 61 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. Of the 83 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina in 2022, one was in Orangeburg County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at scdhec.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit scdhec.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

If you believe you, someone you know or your pets have come in contact with the Orangeburg County raccoon, or another animal that potentially has rabies, call DHEC's Public Health Orangeburg office at 803-533-5480 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at 888-847-0902 (select option 2).

If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.