The State of South Carolina’s 2023 Quiz Bowl Championships will be held Sunday in Orangeburg.

The event begins at 1 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center on the South Carolina State University campus.

The five teams competing in Orangeburg are:

• Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, Columbia

• Northwestern High School, Rock Hill

• Porter-Gaud Episcopal School, Charleston

• South Aiken High School, Aiken

• Lake Marion High School, Santee

Sunday’s event is being presented by The Mighty Sixth District of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

The public is invited to attend or watch the competition online at facebook.com/themighty6thd.