Quinnipiac poll has Graham, Harrison in a tie

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Orangeburg native and Democrat Jaime Harrison are in a statistical tie in their U.S. Senate race, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University poll of registered voters released Thursday.

Graham and Harrison each has 44% of voters. Nine percent say they are undecided.

Democrats back Harrison 94-3%, independents back Harrison 47-37% and Republicans back Graham 89-5%.

Eighty-five percent of voters in South Carolina who name a candidate say their minds are made up, while 13% say they might change their minds.

"He has been a firebrand advocate for national defense and a leader of his party for 17 years - but has Lindsey Graham's allegiance to the president put him in jeopardy? The numbers suggest his tenure on the Hill is in trouble," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said.

Voters have a mixed opinion of Graham, with 41% saying they have a favorable opinion of him, while 45% say they have an unfavorable opinion of Graham.

For Harrison, 38% have a favorable opinion, while 24% have an unfavorable opinion. Thirty-seven percent say they haven't heard enough about him to form an opinion.

Forty percent of voters say Graham is too supportive of President Donald Trump, 39% say he has the right attitude toward the president, and 10% say he is not supportive enough of him.

