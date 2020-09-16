Quinnipiac poll has Graham, Harrison at 48% each

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In three high-profile United States Senate races in Maine, South Carolina, and Kentucky where longtime Republican incumbents are seeking re-election, only one of those incumbents has a clear lead, one is now an underdog, and one is locked in a dead heat, according to a Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters in each of the states released Wednesday.

These are the first surveys of likely voters in the 2020 election cycle in Maine, South Carolina, and Kentucky by the Quinnipiac University Poll and cannot be compared to earlier surveys of registered voters.

"Senate control hangs in the balance as the GOP confronts a likely nail biter in South Carolina and a possible knockout in Maine, offset by a presumably solid lead in Kentucky," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

In South Carolina, Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is seeking his fourth term in the U.S. Senate, is tied with his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. Forty-eight percent of likely voters support Graham, while 48% support Harrison.

Ninety-three percent of likely voters who selected a candidate in the Senate matchup say their minds are made up, and 6% say they may change their minds.