Quinnipiac poll: Graham, Harrison tied

Republican incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison are locked in a dead heat in the race for U.S. Senate, 48-48%, according to a Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters.

The poll was conducted prior to the presidential debate. This is unchanged from a Sept. 16 survey, which also showed both candidates each getting 48% support.

Ninety-five percent of likely voters who selected a candidate in the Senate matchup say their minds are made up, while 4% say they might change their minds.

"There hasn't been a Democrat elected to the Senate from South Carolina since 1998. Outspent and labeled by critics as an apologist for President Trump, Lindsey Graham is facing the fight of his political life," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Harrison receives higher scores than Graham when it comes to honesty, empathy and likely voters' overall opinions about the candidates.

Likely voters give Harrison a positive favorability rating, 48-35%, while Graham's favorability rating is negative, 51-43%.

When it comes to honesty, likely voters say Harrison is honest 51-25%, with 24% saying they don't know. For Graham, likely voters say 50-40% that he is not honest.