Orangeburg’s annual Queen and Princess of Roses Pageant will be held on Saturday, April 1.

The newly crowned Queen of Roses and her princesses will appear at the Festival of Roses on Saturday, May 6, in the Edisto Memorial Gardens.

The pageant begins at 4 p.m. at Stevenson Auditorium, 979 Middleton Street. Admission is $5 per person with children 4 and under free.