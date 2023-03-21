Orangeburg’s annual Queen and Princess of Roses Pageant will be held on Saturday, April 1, at Stevenson Auditorium.

Applications are now being accepted for participants ages 4-22.

Young ladies ages 17-22 who will be enrolled as full-time college students during the fall semester are eligible to compete for over $3,200 in college scholarships.

Divisions include interview, sportswear, talent and evening gown.

The winner will receive a $1,500 scholarship; first runner-up, $750 and $500 will go to the second runner-up. The talent winner will receive $500.

Girls ages 4-16 will compete in various princess divisions with awards for winners, first and second runners-up, and most photogenic. Girls 4-9 will wear short dresses, and girls 10-16 will wear floor-length gowns.

The newly crowned Queen of Roses and her princesses will appear at the Festival of Roses on Saturday, May 6, in the Edisto Memorial Gardens.

The deadline to register is Friday, March 24, at the Parks and Recreation Department, 367 Green Street.

Applications can also be downloaded under the forms tab at www.orangeburgparks.com, or by calling 803-533-6020.

The pageant begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Stevenson Auditorium, 979 Middleton Street. Admission is $5 per person with children 4 and under free.