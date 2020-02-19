Putting love in action: Retired educators gather at scholarship luncheon

Dressed in red to celebrate their love and show their continued commitment to education and service to the community, more than 260 retired educators from The T&D Region joined together at the 15th annual Valentine’s Scholarship Luncheon of the Orangeburg-Calhoun Education Association - Retired on Friday, Feb. 14, at The Premiere. The theme for the event was “What the World Needs is Love.”
“As retired educators from the two counties, we continue to support teachers, students and all community stakeholders,” said Deloris D. Glover, OCEA-R vice-president.
“In addition to gathering with colleagues to reminisce and enjoy the celebration of love, this event allows us to support a cause that is near and dear to our hearts. It’s a fundraiser that enables the organization to provide scholarships to graduating seniors who plan to attend a four-year college or university and major in education,” Glover said.
The Rev. Hayes T. Gainey, pastor of Good Shepherd Community Ministries, who was the speaker for the occasion, explained the different types of love, focusing on agape love, which is defined as transcending and persisting regardless of circumstance and going beyond emotions to seeking what is best for others, both friend and enemy.
“Love is here, but it is not everywhere it needs to be. To be a person who possesses what the Greeks refer to as agape love, you must love someone despite the situation. Agape love takes the ordinary and makes it extraordinary,” Gainey said.
“There was a student in a teacher’s classroom who was sometimes hard to love because it’s difficult to love someone when they act so challenging,” said Gainey, who went on with the story to say that the teacher asked the class to define the word “love.”
“This kid said, ‘Love is like a piece of gold, hard to get and hard to hold. When you get it, hold it tight. Then you’ll know what love is like,’ and the teacher began to process the words of the young man that love is very valuable. So if love is very valuable and we need more love, in order to see more love, you have to give more love. In order to give more love, you have to be more loving.”
“Sometimes it’s hard to love some folk, but you have to love them anyhow. Agape love lets you see beyond the person. What kind of world this would be if we understood that it’s not them, the personality? It’s not the individual, but the enemy of the world that they have allowed to get in them that causes them to do crazy things,” Gainey said.
“Inside of all of us, sometimes we allow something to make us do some crazy things. When we do them, we want folks to forgive us and love us anyhow. That’s what God says to us. No matter how crazy you get, you can’t stop my love for you. If you want to make your enemy wonder what is wrong with you, no matter how much ‘hell’ they give you, you love the ‘hell’ out of them and the change will come,” he said.
“This scholarship luncheon to raise money for others to get an education, that’s love. It’s not talking about love, it’s putting it into action. Don’t just tell a child you love them. Show them you love them,” Gainey said.
“We have been offering this opportunity for the past 14 years,” said Thomas Ann Rice, a member of the activity program group which coordinates with the scholarship committee to sponsor this yearly event. Rice taught for nearly 40 years as an elementary school teacher in Bamberg County. She said she was member of the South Carolina Education Association while she was active in the classroom and joined the OCEA-R when she moved to Orangeburg County after retirement.
Honored at the event, Ms. Berlena J. Jackson, 98, retired educator and administrator, received a beautiful bouquet of red roses as she was the oldest member in attendance at the day’s celebration.
“The funds raised by today’s event are used to provide assistance for students in Orangeburg and Calhoun County high schools who are seeking to major in education at one of the colleges in the local area,” said Henry Jenkins, OCEA-R president who advised that the organization, which has been in existence for over 30 years, has a committee that networks with the guidance counselors in the spring to disseminate the application packets.
Jenkins said, “This fundraiser has been a great experience, and the people who support public education have really done a tremendous job in providing funding for this effort to encourage our youth, and we appreciate them very much.”
Although the educators are retired, they strongly believe that teachers are never really retired as they continue to work diligently to make a difference in the lives of students. As a member of OCEA-R, Jackson has served as the chairperson of the Scholarship Committee for many years,” Glover said.
In addition to the scholarship, annually the OCEA-R adopts a school in the community, participates in Read Across America Day and provides teachers with tokens of appreciation during National Teacher Appreciation Week.
