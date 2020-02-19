Putting love in action: Retired educators gather at scholarship luncheon

“There was a student in a teacher’s classroom who was sometimes hard to love because it’s difficult to love someone when they act so challenging,” said Gainey, who went on with the story to say that the teacher asked the class to define the word “love.”

“This kid said, ‘Love is like a piece of gold, hard to get and hard to hold. When you get it, hold it tight. Then you’ll know what love is like,’ and the teacher began to process the words of the young man that love is very valuable. So if love is very valuable and we need more love, in order to see more love, you have to give more love. In order to give more love, you have to be more loving.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Sometimes it’s hard to love some folk, but you have to love them anyhow. Agape love lets you see beyond the person. What kind of world this would be if we understood that it’s not them, the personality? It’s not the individual, but the enemy of the world that they have allowed to get in them that causes them to do crazy things,” Gainey said.