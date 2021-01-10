Purvis Samuel named director of Family Solutions program

Lamikka Purvis Samuel has been named director of Family Solutions, a program of the S.C. Office of Rural Health that works to improve birth outcomes for the African American population in six rural counties that are designated as primary care Health Professional Shortage Areas. She takes the leadership role previously held by Virginia Berry-White, who retired at the end of 2020.
Purvis Samuel joined the Family Solutions staff in 2003. She served as perinatal social worker until 2013, when she left to work for Palmetto Health Richland (now Prisma Health) as a case manager for adult patients with debilitating cardiovascular conditions, and in the neonatal intensive care unit. In the NICU, she helped families of premature, low birth weight, and/or critically ill babies cope with unexpected and sometimes devastating birth outcomes.
She returned to Family Solutions in 2016 as the director of social work and perinatal manager until her recent promotion.
“Throughout her career, Lamikka has been able to reach out to expectant women and young families with a combination of empathy, support and education,” said Graham Adams, CEO of SCORH. “She also has been a mentor to other social workers. We’re excited to have her in this new leadership role, where she will blend all those strengths to continue advocating for better health outcomes for South Carolina’s mothers and infants.”
Purvis Samuel received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in social work from the University of South Carolina. She is also licensed by the state of S.C. to practice social work, is certified as a community health worker, and is a certified ACE Master Trainer. She currently serves on board for the S.C. Perinatal Association.