Purvis Samuel named director of Family Solutions program

Lamikka Purvis Samuel has been named director of Family Solutions, a program of the S.C. Office of Rural Health that works to improve birth outcomes for the African American population in six rural counties that are designated as primary care Health Professional Shortage Areas. She takes the leadership role previously held by Virginia Berry-White, who retired at the end of 2020.

Purvis Samuel joined the Family Solutions staff in 2003. She served as perinatal social worker until 2013, when she left to work for Palmetto Health Richland (now Prisma Health) as a case manager for adult patients with debilitating cardiovascular conditions, and in the neonatal intensive care unit. In the NICU, she helped families of premature, low birth weight, and/or critically ill babies cope with unexpected and sometimes devastating birth outcomes.

She returned to Family Solutions in 2016 as the director of social work and perinatal manager until her recent promotion.