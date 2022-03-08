Purple Martin Festival returns

The Purple Martin Festival is back!

After a two-year absence due to the coronavirus, St. Matthews’ festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 23.

The festival “is a cool way to get the community back together,” Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said.

McLauchlin called the festival a tradition.

“It is really for the kids,” he said.

The festival was held in 2019 after a seven-year absence. It was then cancelled for the last two years due to the coronavirus.

It returns with a parade that will begin at 10 a.m. on Bridge Street in St. Matthews.

Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, will be the parade's grand marshal. Ott has served in the S.C. House in District 93 for the past nine years.

The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Calhoun County Courthouse Grounds.

The festival will include food vendors such as Randolph Italian Ice & Gelato, arts and craft vendors, as well as retail and novelty vendors.

For children, there will be inflatable obstacle courses, slides and a climbing wall. The area will be sponsored by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Chris Roland will serve as the event's DJ and master of ceremonies.

There will be the Purple Martin mascot as well.

In 1969, a few residents of St. Matthews became interested in finding a way to reduce the insect population, particularly mosquitoes. They purchased houses specifically for purple martins, which feed on mosquitoes.

After the St. Matthews Rotary Club began purchasing, installing and selling purple martin houses, residents experienced a reduction in the insect population.

In a show of respect and gratitude, the community started the Purple Martin Festival in 1973.

McLauchlin remembers growing up, watching the parade and getting candy.

“It was a big and exciting time,” he said.

A number of county departments are helping organize the event.

Russell Ott and The Fitts Company are festival Sanctuary sponsors and Tri-County Electric Cooperative and Dominion Energy are festival Colony sponsors.

The event will be held rain or shine.

For more information, call Melissa McLeod at 803-655-6306.

The vendor application is located on the Purple Martin Festival's Facebook page and on the Calhoun County Library's website.

To participate in the parade, contact Dusty Spires at 803-707-0808 or purplemartinparade@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.