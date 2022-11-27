Public Works to review Orangeburg County-owned ditches for maintenance needs

The Orangeburg County Public Works Department will conduct a review of county-owned ditches to better determine their maintenance needs.

"Over the years the county kind of got behind on the maintenance work and the trees have gotten out of hand," Orangeburg County Public Works Director Henry Summers told Orangeburg County Council members during a Nov. 22 Public Works Committee meeting. "I am looking at where you will find trees that will be falling on people's houses and we own the ditch, we will be responsible for these people."

Summers said the ditches where overgrowth has become a concern are called outfall ditches. The ditches are in residential neighborhoods and subdivisions and are designed to remove storm water from the subdivision into a main ditch.

Some subdivisions that have outfall ditches include Ram's Gate and Northwood Estates, Summers said.

Summers said that following a recent storm, a tree branch from a county-owned outfall ditch fell on a woman's house in Eutawville. He was personally able to fix the woman's roof but said the county's liability for these trees is high.

"These trees are steadily getting bigger and bigger," Summers said. "You are going to need a bucket truck because these ditches have gotten overgrown. We have several ditches that are like that that we are going to have to take these big trees down."

County Council has tasked the county's Public Works Department to do an inventory of the county's outfall ditches and determine a maintenance plan for the ditches.

In related matters, the Public Works Department will assess dirt roads in the county that are not being traveled with the intention of eventually abandoning maintenance on the roads. Officials say some of the roads are three to four miles long.

The actions are deemed necessary due to the rising fuel and equipment costs associated with maintaining lightly traveled roads.

"This is costing the county a ton of money," Summers said. "I think somewhere down the line we will probably have to stand the hard line and we will probably have to do what some people don't want us to do."

"We have to cut the deficit down in public works and we are going to have to cut it down or we are going to ask for money; something has got to happen," Summers said. "The fuel prices are up. The parts prices are up. It has put a burden on us."

The roads in question are primarily dirt, hunting club or farm roads without houses or those with low travel counts. Property owners on these roads also frequently live out of the state or out of the county.

County public works area supervisors have reached out to property owners on these roads to get feedback on their desires for what they would like to be done on the roads.

Outreach resulted in about 10 roads that individuals were OK with the county totally discontinuing maintenance. The supervisors were encouraged to reach out to these individuals to inform them of the process of discontinuing maintenance on the roads.

In other matters, council gave unanimous approval to contract with Irmo-based Pyramid Contracting LLC to renovate the Orangeburg County Coroner's Office for $531,639.

The renovations will be done to the former county jail's cafeteria and kitchen in order to help provide more office space to the coroner's office. Young said the renovations will allow the coroner's office to have more capacity to house bodies if the hospital's morgue is full.

Young said the renovations will also open up space for the county's Emergency Medical Services building on Ellis Avenue and the possible expansion of the county's Emergency Operations Center. The EOC has shared the same building with the coroner's office.

The funds for the project will be from the American Rescue Plan Act and will not come out of the county's general fund, Young said.

In other business:

Orangeburg resident Van Gaffney requested council rename the Whittaker Parkway community center on 2020 Whittaker Street as the Willie B. Owens District 7 Center.

The late District 7 councilman was instrumental in getting the center built and served the county, state and nation with honor, Gaffney said.

Gaffney said he has consulted the family of Owens and received "their blessing."

County officials say they will research the process and bring the matter back to the next council meeting.

Council gave unanimous third and final reading to amend the county's building code regulations, building permit and demolition rates. The county is required by state law to update its building codes periodically. The codes, which affect building contractors, will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Council unanimously approved entering into a private road agreement with Joseph Cook and Troy Hill that would relinquish all the county's liability or maintenance on the property, which is off of Gun Shop Road located on the edge of the county's Western Orangeburg County Industrial Park in Neeses.

Summers described the road as a "wagon trail" that is primarily used by two houses as an access route. The county agreed in 2017 to allow the citizens to use the property, which is owned by the county.

The agreement with Cook and Hill would be in perpetuity.

Council unanimously agreed to abandon the maintenance on about 321 feet of Tartan Road. The vehicle count over a 10-day period in August had 37 cars traveling the road. The road has three property owners without homes, school bus routes or mail delivery.

While the county will abandon maintenance on the road, it will still remain open to public travel.

Council unanimously agreed to postpone third and final reading that would have given the Town of Cope about .23 acres of property the county no longer has a need for. Further research is to be conducted on the legality of the transfer.

The property is at Sumter and Fieldside streets.

County officials have said the deed to the property requires that if the county gets rid of it, it would revert back to the town.

The decision to postpone third reading came as a result of Cope resident Darren Jump informing council that he has records that show the property is family property and should be reverted back to his family and not the town.

Jump said the property was formerly a medical clinic and owned by his wife's grandfather and sold to the county in 1948.

Jump said his wife's grandfather built the clinic and maintained the land and the building from the time of the completion of the clinic after the abandonment of the clinic in the early 1970s and up to his death in 1998.

Council passed a proclamation identifying November as National Hunger And Homeless Awareness Month. The theme for the month is "Home at Last."

The National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Student Campaign Against Hunger and Homelessness has sponsored the month for the last 25 years.

The proclamation notes the shortage of affordable housing in the county for low-income residents and encourages support for homeless relief efforts.

The Samaritan House in Orangeburg was recognized for its support of reducing homelessness in the Orangeburg community. Shelter executive director Henry Miller thanked the county for its support of the shelter in a written letter.

Council also passed a proclamation recognizing Saturday, Dec. 24, as Bishop Guss Carr Jr. Day. The day is Carr's 70 birthday.

Carr is pastor of New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ Jesus Apostolic Inc. at 1492 Cordova Road in Orangeburg, along with Rehoboth COGICJA in Holly Hill.

The proclamation identifies Carr's service and leadership in Orangeburg County.

A plaque was presented to Carr through a representative.

Council went into closed session to receive economic development updates on a number of projects to include: Project Dynasty, GXO Logistics, Project LV, Project Evergreen, Project Golden Eagle and Project Sea. Economic development projects typically are known by a code name until they are finalized.

Council also received an update on product development at the Western Orangeburg County Industrial Park in closed session.