Public tours highlight SRS then and now

AIKEN – In 2023, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) is inviting approximately 900 members of the public to hop on board one of 26 driving tours of the Savannah River Site.

Visitors can gain an understanding about the Department of Energy’s facilities, missions and workforce that changed the face of nearby counties and helped the United States during the Cold War. Guests will also learn about current and future DOE Environmental Management and National Nuclear Security Administration missions at SRS.

In addition, the tour includes a visit to the University of Georgia's Savannah River Ecology Laboratory, where participants will hear about the ecology lab's history and mission and get an up-close view of animals found on the site.

Due to high demand, the number of historic tours has doubled this year; there will be eight available in 2023. Four tours will stop at the Dunbarton town site. Four will be at the Ellenton town site. All historic tours also include a walking tour of the SRS Curation Facility and a driving tour of C Reactor.

“Our employees safely and efficiently operate SRS while supporting the nation’s nuclear deterrent and working towards the transformation of the site for future use,” said Bob Bonnett, SRNS Tour Program coordinator. “We want people – particularly our residents from neighboring communities – to experience first-hand all these special tours we have to offer.”

Go to www.srs.gov and click on the registration button to get more information or sign up for a tour. For further assistance, call 803-952-8994.

Each public tour can accommodate up to 34 people. Each historic tour has a limit of 50. All are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and U.S. citizens. Participants must register separately for a tour.

2023 SRS Public Tour dates

January: Thursdays, Jan. 19 and 26

February: Thursdays, Feb. 16 and 23

March: Tuesdays, March 7, and 14

Historic Tours – Thursdays, 9 and 16

April: Thursdays, April 13 and 20

May: Thursdays, May 11 and 25

June: Thursdays, June 8 and 22

July: Thursdays, July 13 and 27

August: Thursdays, Aug. 17 and 31

September: Thursdays, Sept. 14 and 28

October: Tuesdays, Oct. 17 and 24,

Historic Tours

Thursdays, 19 and 26

November: Thursday, Nov. 9

December: Thursday, Dec. 7

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions is a Fluor-led company whose members are Fluor Federal Services, Newport News Nuclear and Honeywell, responsible for the management and operations of the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site located near Aiken.