Public schools, classes at Univ. of SC hope for fall return

The university is inviting select groups of faculty and students to campus over the summer to test out the new procedures, Caslen said.

"We have listened to the increasing number of students who have expressed their desire to be back on campus to experience the fullness of academic and student life," Caslen wrote in a letter that included a promise to constantly consult with health experts and listen to their recommendations.

Caslen's letter did not mention the possible return of football in the fall, but it seemed doubtful the sport that brings in the majority of the university's $125 million athletic budget could be played without students on campus.

South Carolina's public schools will look different too. Spearman's committee figuring out next steps is just starting to meet and doesn't have recommendations. But the superintendent said one thing she wants to do is give local school districts guidance and not requirements.

"We cannot tell everyone how to do everything," Spearman said. "Districts can adjust so they can know how to operate their calendars and their schools."