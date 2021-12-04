Public meeting for land use study at North Airfield

NORTH CHARLESTON – The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG), Orangeburg County Planning Department and Joint Base Charleston Air Force officials invite stakeholders and the general public to join a virtual public information session on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m. The session will provide an informative overview of the Joint Land Use Study (JLUS) at North Auxiliary Airfield (NAAF) and the related 2019 Air Installations Compatible Use Zones (AICUZ) Study findings for the NAAF Site.

The purpose of the virtual meeting is threefold:

• To inform stakeholders and the public of the identified potential impacts on NAAF surrounding communities, such as noise levels and hazards to aircraft

• To notify the public of the regulatory means in place to minimize and reduce land use and safety conflicts between the NAAF Site and surrounding communities

• To provide an opportunity for questions and comments from the public to be documented and answered by the appropriate party (i.e., Air Force or county officials)

The public is invited to participate by registering in advance for the Zoom webinar. Individuals can register at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__dnO_9ODRF28s0TkvNz8_Q

Participants will receive a confirmation email with information on how to access the webinar on Dec. 7.

The virtual meeting will be recorded and posted online for 14 days on the BCDCOG and Orangeburg County websites, allowing additional opportunities to submit questions and comments for those who are unable to attend the webinar session on Dec. 7. The public is encouraged to check either website beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 8 to access the recorded session and submit comments or questions virtually. The online materials will be accessible for only two weeks, so questions and comments must be submitted no later than Dec. 22.

The public information materials can be quickly accessed by visiting the Orangeburg County Planning Department or BCDCOG websites, or by emailing the project manager, Shannon Bush, at shannonb@bcdcog.com.

