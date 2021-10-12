Public invited to comment on ODPS

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is scheduled for a site-based assessment as part of an effort to achieve accreditation by verifying the department meets professional standards.

Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., the accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

As part of the assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session Oct. 13 at 5-7 p.m.

The session will be conducted virtually through a zoom session.

To participate in the zoom session, contact Keri Rogers to receive a link. Rogers’ email is Keri.Rogers@OrangeburgDPS.org.

Agency employees and the public are also invited to offer comments by calling 646-558-8656 – Meeting ID 864 7603 4068, passcode 800440, on Oct. 13 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Comments will be taken by the assessment team.

Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency's ability to comply with CALEA's standards.