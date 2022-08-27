Public input sought for Orangeburg County drainage study

When it rains, it pours. In some places in Orangeburg County, it always floods.

An Orangeburg County drainage study will be conducted to identify areas prone to flooding.

The study will also identify and prioritize a list of drainage improvement projects for potential construction funding.

The study will be concluded next spring, with funding to become available in April 2023. Projects would most likely begin in the winter of 2023 and continue through the spring of 2024, Project Manager Kevin Gantt said.

Gantt said an example of a problem drainage area would be an area that floods and creates a hazard for emergency vehicles or school buses.

Gantt said the projects will be ranked based on cost-benefit analysis and will be reviewed by the S.C. Office of Resilience and the county for prioritization.

The public is encouraged to provide input. That input will be used to help prioritize projects and implement a strategy designed to improve the drainage system and mitigate against future flooding throughout the county.

There will be a couple of drop-in meetings where people can learn more and provide input:

These include:

• Tuesday, Aug. 30 – 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Library, 1645 Russell Street, Orangeburg

• Tuesday, Sept. 6 – 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Lake Marion High School, 3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee

The study is being paid for with a $439,150 grant from the S.C. Office of Resilience. No local match is required. The grant will target low- to moderate-income areas, but other problem areas could still receive funding, Gantt said.

Since 2015, South Carolina has been impacted by three hurricanes that were declared disasters by presidents – Hurricane Joaquin in 2015, Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Those counties identified as most impacted and distressed are benefiting from the Community Development Block Grant – Mitigation.

Carolina Transportation Engineers and Associates (CarolinaTEA), along with RK&K and Stantec have been selected to perform the study.

For more information or to discuss special accommodations, contact Gantt at 803-575-0105.