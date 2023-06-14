Friday, June 16, is the deadline for public comment on how the new Interstate 95 bridges over Lake Marion should be configured.

Comments should be submitted to Brad Reynolds, project manager, South Carolina Department of Transportation, 955 Park St., Columbia, SC 29201, ReynoldsBS@scdot.org

Kristie Anderson of the Elloree Business Association attended a public meeting on the bridge replacements on June 1 at the Santee Conference Center.

Later, in a Facebook post, she described the three options under consideration:

Option A – Build a new two lanes in the middle first. Divert traffic onto the new lanes, demolish one bridge and the add on. Have a six lanes with walking path on the bridge with I-95 traffic in its own lane – yes, with a barrier.

Option B – Build a new section to the west of the current bridges. Divert and widen as they finish. Have six-lane-wide traffic and walking path on the bridge with I-95 traffic in its own lane.

Option C – Build to the east of the current bridge and divert the traffic as they build. Once all six lanes are built, leave the old southbound lane as the walking bridge. New trail routes to Bass Drive before the welcome center.

Options A and B both call for demolishing the current I-95 bridges and having the walking trails on the bridge with the traffic (walking in its one lane with a barrier).

Anderson added that if the walking path is on the same bridge as cars and trucks, walking and biking will be allowed, but no golf carts or fishing from the bridge.

Anderson said she told the highway officials that she does not favor having pedestrians on the same bridge as trucks and cars, even with a 5-foot barrier.