PruittHealth spreading love with public's help

For most people, Valentine’s Day represents a time to celebrate love with romantic partners, friends and family. But for some – especially older adults – many feel lonely across the U.S. around the holiday.

According to research from AARP, one in five older adults in the U.S. feel isolated. Eighty-two percent of older adults say they would rather spend Valentine’s Day with someone, and non-married adults 50 years and older -- who are not in romantic relationships -- are more likely to feel alone when thinking about Valentine’s Day.

To combat loneliness this Valentine’s Day, PruittHealth - Orangeburg is asking Orangeburg County to send cards and flowers to the facility to ensure no resident feels lonely.

“At PruittHealth, we treat everyone like a part of our family. On Valentine’s Day -- and every day -- we strive to make sure our patients feel loved and a part of a community. Unfortunately, for some of our residents, their loved ones have passed on or aren’t always able to visit. This is why we’re asking for the community’s help in making sure all our residents feel the love this Valentine’s Day,” said Neil L. Pruitt Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth.