PruittHealth spreading love with public's help


For most people, Valentine’s Day represents a time to celebrate love with romantic partners, friends and family. But for some – especially older adults – many feel lonely across the U.S. around the holiday.

According to research from AARP, one in five older adults in the U.S. feel isolated. Eighty-two percent of older adults say they would rather spend Valentine’s Day with someone, and non-married adults 50 years and older -- who are not in romantic relationships -- are more likely to feel alone when thinking about Valentine’s Day.

To combat loneliness this Valentine’s Day, PruittHealth - Orangeburg is asking Orangeburg County to send cards and flowers to the facility to ensure no resident feels lonely.

“At PruittHealth, we treat everyone like a part of our family. On Valentine’s Day -- and every day -- we strive to make sure our patients feel loved and a part of a community. Unfortunately, for some of our residents, their loved ones have passed on or aren’t always able to visit. This is why we’re asking for the community’s help in making sure all our residents feel the love this Valentine’s Day,” said Neil L. Pruitt Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth.

PruittHealth-Bamberg gets award

Through a simple act of kindness, PruittHealth hopes to improve the health and well-being of older adults in the community. As a family-owned organization celebrating 50 years of service, it is the goal of PruittHealth to collect as many cards for residents to ensure they feel loved this Valentine’s Day.

Cards and flowers can be sent to 755 Whitman St. SE, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

