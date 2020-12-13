PruittHealth-Orangeburg seeking holiday messages, videos with Caring Cards initiative

PruittHealth-Orangeburg is seeking words, drawings and videos from the community that will hopefully brighten the spirits of its seniors just in time for the holidays.

Through a Caring Cards initiative, PruittHealth seeks submissions of holiday cards, prayers, drawings and videos to encourage and inspire seniors, particularly as a time when the coronavirus pandemic has kept many of them lonely and isolated from their families.

"Last year, we collected holiday cards, and this year it's being done online. We have a Caring Cards website that people can visit. Then they can either submit a video, message or a photo of their Christmas card," PruittHealth Communications Coordinator Tina Martinello said.

"There's a lot of members in our senior community. This is a way to kind of just bring some joy around the holiday season and keep their spirits up," she said.

Individuals can submit their entries online at https://www.pruitthealth.com/caring-cards.

According to the website, the Caring Cards initiative was created to remind patients that they are loved and submissions are shared with every one of PruittHealth's centers across the Southeast.