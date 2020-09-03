PruittHealth - Bamberg moves to Alert Code Amber status with no COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PruittHealth - Bamberg has de-escalated from Alert Code Red and is now operating at Alert Code Amber status. By moving to Alert Code Amber, the center has no positive or presumptive positive COVID-19 cases at this time.

PruittHealth - Bamberg will now allow additional staff and limited vendors to re-enter and begin accepting new admissions. Any newly admitted patients will be quarantined for a period of 14 days to monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Additionally, the center will continue to implement enhanced infection control protocols, including increased cleaning frequency, postponing communal activities, screening staff, vendors and patients daily, and ceasing visitation with the exception of patients in end of life stages.

PruittHealth is closely monitoring its patients in all centers for symptoms of COVID-19 and continues to follow the latest guidelines from public health officials. The organization’s Emergency Operations Center is equipped with health care professionals for staff or patient questions related to COVID-19. Call 855-742-5983 to be connected with a member of PruittHealth’s team.