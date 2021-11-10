Proposed House map merges Govan, Ott districts

It also kept Rep. Justin Bamberg, a Democrat elected in 2014, alone in his district. He is on the House redistricting committee.

"I know this process a lot better than some of the people sitting up there," Govan said.

During a break at Wednesday's public hearing, Govan spoke to several people unhappy with the ways the districts in and around Orangeburg County were drawn.

The new districts are drawn with 2020 U.S. Census numbers. South Carolina grew by 10.7% to more than 5.1 million people. But that growth was lopsided, with many more of the 500,000 new people moving to areas along the coast, the South Carolina suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina, or around Greenville.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That meant collapsing some districts that were up to 20% under the population needed to make House districts equal. Along with the new Tega Cay district, a rural Richland County is now in Mount Pleasant and a Florence County district is now in Conway, according to the proposal by the House redistricting committee.

"Tough decisions have to be made. This General Assembly can't control growth patterns," said Rep. Jason Elliott, a Republican from Greenville.