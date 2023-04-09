Residents of Cook Road and the Belleville Road Bonneville community packed into Orangeburg County Council Chambers Monday to express their opposition to the possible construction of the new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School on Cook Road.

"If we are not careful, we could seriously damage or lose a most important aspect of our culture," Silas United Methodist Church pastor and Cook Road resident Whittaker Middleton told council. "We are here this evening because we oppose Orangeburg County purchasing land identified on the Cook Road for the purpose of constructing a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School."

"We are deeply concerned about the increased traffic, noise, pollution and safety issues that will arise from the construction and operation of a new high school in an area that is already heavily congested," Middleton said. "We respectfully request that Orangeburg County reconsider the proposed site of the new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and explore alternative locations that will ensure for the safety and well being of both the students and the residents of our dear community."

Following his comments, Middleton asked for those concerned about the matter to stand. Many of those in attendance did so. The attendees hailed from a number of roads and communities including: Bonneville, Palmetto Garden, Parlerdale, Rosewood, Woodberry, Wren Village, Wellington, Cook Road and Belleville Road.

Council was expecting to give third and final reading on the matter Monday but failed to meet the required 17-day public newspaper notice for a public hearing.

The matter will be brought up at a future meeting.

Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith has been opposed to the proposed location.

Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster noted a full-scale facility and demographic study was done in order to determine the cost to renovate the current schools and how to make the district more efficient in building use.

He said it would cost about $52 million to renovate the present high school to a minimum standard.

"It equates to having a bald flat tire," Foster told those gathered. "We would pump the tire up but it would still be bald. There are significant issues. How it got there? I can't point fingers in that regard but that is where we are."

The construction of a new high school received the approval of county voters in a November referendum. The estimated cost would be about $115.7 million not counting about $9.6 million allowed for contingencies.

"In an effort to make the best for children we put that plan foreword for this community to consider, Foster said. "With regards to the location, the school district will always try to be not just a good steward to children but also to the community and taxpayers."

The county and school district initially planned a land swap that would have allowed the new high school to be built on 95 acres near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard.

The county then learned neighboring industries would have a more difficult time expanding if the high school were built at the Red Bank Road site.

"After the referendum passed, other opportunities were presented to the county and there was a request of us to simply say given the potential financial impact and jobs on our taxpayers, would the school district consider a different option," Foster said. "At that point we did."

"We considered a number of options and went through a number of due-diligence phases in order to ensure the site would not only provide opportuniies for education but also not have a negative impact on taxpayers and losing jobs and tax base in this county."

The county has since sold the 95 acres for about $1.45 million for possible future economic development.

With the proceeds from the sale, the county purchased 89 acres on Cook Road for $2.2 million.

The property is vacant agricultural land located across from Carolina Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic and across from Sweet Maple Drive.

"In an effort to meet in the middle, the school district did exactly that, try to be a good neighbor (and) ensure the protection of economic development here in Orangeburg County ," Foster said. "That is what brought us to the Cook Road site."

"Initially this was not anything the school board initiated," Foster said. "It is a partnership and trying to be good neighbors of economic development while enhancing the education opportunities for our children."

County officials have repeatedly stressed that a final decision on where to locate the school will be the school district's and not County Council or county administration.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the school district asked the county to assist in the process of locating land and that is what it did.

As part of the swap, the school district is giving the county property near Interstate 95 on U.S. Highway 15 – the site of the former Dantzler Middle School.

The county plans to harvest timber from the property with the possibility of using it for economic development in the future.

This property is still owned by the school district and will not be transferred until the real estate transaction is officially closed.

Janis Hubbard Poole questioned the need for a new high school. She noted the high school she went to -- the former Wilkinson High School on Goff Avenue -- is still operational and in use after 80 years.

According to the school district's facility study, O-W was built in 1984.

"It is already dilapidated where we need a new one?" Poole said. "I am just asking are we having the population coming in that much that we are not able to house the students that we already have in this particular high school?"

"Before we talk about building, I am just curious as to why we are proposing a new high school," Poole said.

Ike Turner expressed his concerns about the noise from the new school and traffic.

"Don't get me wrong, I definitely believe making it easier for the kids, more technology and more things they need to be better citizens," Turner said. "We do have some elders who live out there. The noise will be disturbing when they play football games and whatever. They will be just too close."

Turner said it has been suggested by county officials there is a possible location on S.C. 33 going toward Cameron.

"I think that might be one of the better sites down there past the old Utica Tool Company," he said. "There will be accessibility to come in on I-26 from Charleston and Columbia ... to get to the school and you would not have traffic involved and residents to go through."

"So county go back and look at that area," Turner continued. "I think that would be ideal where our kids can get what they need. We can move forward. We can solve all these issues."

Turner also suggested the county look at other properties it owns or can purchase.

"You have a lot of property," he said. "You have a lot of big properties. Find some of those bigger properties and build a nice Orangeburg-Wilkinson."