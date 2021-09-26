Property owners along I-26 worried, pleased; SCDOT presents plans for widening

“We are trying to address these frontages and get them away from the interchanges so you don't have someone traveling at a high speed conflicting with someone turning off at a lower speed,” he said.

Rod Boldt, who lives in the Sandy Run community off of Exit 125, expressed concerns about the possibility of traffic increasing near his house.

“That is going to be where the project starts,” Boldt said. “We are going to have a lot of traffic coming off of our exit there and taking these alternate routes.

“This is a problem area to begin with anyhow because this is where 26 drops down from three lanes to two anyhow. It is always a problem, especially during peak season when people are heading either to Charleston or down to Florida.”

Boldt said he is retired so it will not impact him a lot, but his wife still works and has to commute.

Boldt said he is happy about the project.

“I can't wait until they run three all the way to Charleston, to be honest. The traffic is just horrendous, especially during the summertime and the peak traffic season,” he said.

Boldt said he is not overly concerned about the traffic near his property.