Promoting lake tourism: Santee Cooper Country director retires after 35 years

“Our job is to keep you here as long as we can,” said now-retired executive director of Santee Cooper Country Mary Shriner.
Shriner retired on June 30 after 35 years in the leadership role.
The Massachusetts native and her husband moved to the Santee area in 1977 and didn’t look back.
She’s visited her home state four times after moving to the region.
Over the past 3-1/2 decades, Shriner said she’s watched Santee grow from few businesses and attractions to a haven for tourists and visitors alike.
She’s also worked to promote Berkeley, Calhoun, Clarendon, Orangeburg and Sumter counties. Those counties encompass the areas of the two lakes.
Before her retirement, Shriner hoped that she’d be able to see one final project to completion: the restoration of the old U.S. 301 bridge, which spans from Santee in Orangeburg County to a rural area of Clarendon County.
It was built in 1945 and measures 5,315 feet long.
S.C. Department of Transportation closed the bridge permanently in August 2017. It was mainly used as a pedestrian and fishing bridge.
Shriner said Santee Cooper Country has been a participant in discussions with SCDOT and the Santee Cooper utility about the feasibility of restoring the bridge so that it can be open to foot traffic again.
She noted that an engineering firm surveyed the bridge and estimated that it would take $1.5 million to make the necessary repairs to make it safe for pedestrians. She said the firm proposed that another $1.5 million would cover the cost of making the bridge a “real showcase,” as she called it.
The S.C. House Ways and Means committee approved an allocation of $1.5 million for the basic restoration work, she said.
“We were going to ask the Senate for another $1.5 million, then COVID-19 hit,” she said.
“People really want it open,” she said. “It served a lot of people.”
Over the decades, Shriner said the two projects that she’s most proud of and has seen to completion are the revival of striped bass, also known as stripers, fishing and strategic placements of concrete fish attractors.
Shriner served on a task force, which included other members such as the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, to address what the Santee Cooper lakes region needed to do to bring it back to “that world-class status that once endured,” she said.
The task force worked for several months and created a proposal in 2018 to limit daily striper catches. The limits became law.
Under the previous law, anglers in the Santee Cooper lakes region were allowed to harvest three stripers daily, but they had to measure at least 26 inches, with the season closed between June 1 and Sept. 30.
With the current law, anglers are allowed three stripers per day that must measure between 23-25 inches, but one of the three may measure greater than 26 inches.
In addition, the season is two weeks longer, ending on June 15.
She said the change in the law has proven to be beneficial.
Another project she enjoyed was the placement of concrete fish attractors throughout the Santee Cooper lake region in 2015.
Santee Cooper Country sought the broken catch basins and pipes that concrete companies may have laying in their yards.
Through her efforts, concrete companies donated the broken structures.
Santee Cooper donated the use of a barge from the staging area at the Diversion Canal and each concrete part was strategically placed in plotted and marked areas in Lake Marion and Lake Moultrie.
Shriner said she had to gain approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for each placement.
Within six months, anglers noted there were large numbers of fish around the 18 sites. A total of 2,281.15 tons of materials were put into the lakes.
The GPS locations and visitors' guide are available on the Santee Cooper Country website.
And there’s more to the lake region than just fishing, Shriner said.
“When we moved here in ’77, Santee Cooper Resort (Golf Course) was the only one here and they were building the Lake Marion Golf Course,” she said.
“Golf’s not as big as it was, and I think that’s because the younger generation of people in their 30s and 40s have got their careers they’re building and so on,” she said.
“In the old days, the guys used to get together and go golfing, and these days, those kids don’t have time for four hours to go play golf,” she said.
She believes the trend will change.
“We’re going to see more courses have par-3 night holes and courses with lighting so they can go out at night,” she added. “They’re going to have to go with the flow.”
She said that with social distancing due to COVID-19 prevention, recreational interest is increasing.
Her top three recommendations to visit in the entire Santee Cooper Country region include: Cypress Gardens and Santee National Wildlife Refuge, both in Moncks Corner in Berkeley County, and the museums in Elloree and St. Matthews.
Her top three recommendations to visit in the Orangeburg County area are the rose garden at Edisto Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg, the railroad museum in Branchville and a tour of Lake Marion with Fisheagle Tours.
Back in 1977, when her husband was at work, she took a few months to drive around the region of the lakes to learn more about the area.
Her first job in Santee was at the Lake Marion Golf Course in the pro shop, where she sold hot dogs and worked behind the counter.
One thing led to another and she worked at a couple of the Santee hotels selling golf packages.
By 1985, Santee Cooper Country sought a director and assistant director.
At that time, she was hired as assistant director, but after the newly hired director decided after six months on the job that it “wasn’t his cup of tea,” the Santee Cooper Counties Promotion Commission promoted Shriner to head the organization it oversees.
“And the rest is history, as they say,” Shriner said.
She and her husband raised their son in the Santee area.
The couple plans to eventually move to St. Helena Island, she said.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.