Promoting lake tourism: Santee Cooper Country director retires after 35 years

And there’s more to the lake region than just fishing, Shriner said.

“When we moved here in ’77, Santee Cooper Resort (Golf Course) was the only one here and they were building the Lake Marion Golf Course,” she said.

“Golf’s not as big as it was, and I think that’s because the younger generation of people in their 30s and 40s have got their careers they’re building and so on,” she said.

“In the old days, the guys used to get together and go golfing, and these days, those kids don’t have time for four hours to go play golf,” she said.

She believes the trend will change.

“We’re going to see more courses have par-3 night holes and courses with lighting so they can go out at night,” she added. “They’re going to have to go with the flow.”

She said that with social distancing due to COVID-19 prevention, recreational interest is increasing.

Her top three recommendations to visit in the entire Santee Cooper Country region include: Cypress Gardens and Santee National Wildlife Refuge, both in Moncks Corner in Berkeley County, and the museums in Elloree and St. Matthews.