Promising year ahead for S.C. farming

Spring is always a time of optimism and new beginnings, and the spring of 2021 is really pushing that to the max. With more people getting vaccinated by the day and COVID-19 rates dropping, it’s starting to feel like there’s a light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel.
Less COVID risk also means more people are eating out at restaurants and generally returning to their prepandemic activities. Many specialty crop farmers and wholesalers modified their business models and plantings last year to adjust to changes in consumer habits – there were a lot more direct-to-consumer sales – so I’ll be curious whether some of those changes will be permanent. I’ve heard several farmers say they plan to keep selling direct to consumers even as restaurant business rebounds. We’ll do some consumer research to be able to advise farmers.
One upside of the pandemic has been the strengthening of our South Carolina Food Hub Network. South Carolina now has seven food hubs, including ACE Basin Growers right in Orangeburg.
The network, which the department has supported with some grant funding, helped several food hubs and distributors win federal and local food box contracts in 2020. These programs directed money to South Carolina farmers and fed hungry people – a win-win all around.
The end of the pandemic will be good news, but one of the challenges in the agriculture industry is how to keep the public focused on the food-supply chain and supporting local food options even after the pandemic ends. At the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, we’re talking about how to make sure people think about food as well as the farmers who grow it for them. Those relationships are essential to the future of farming in South Carolina.
Looking ahead, widespread vaccination is key to our return to some kind of normalcy, so I encourage everyone who’s eligible to go ahead and get vaccinated. Our department has been working with health providers, state leaders and some agribusiness companies to set up some on-site vaccination clinics for the ag workforce, which I hope will increase the vaccination rates in our industry.
As of this writing, I’ve had my first of two shots, and it went fine.
Markets look good
The year 2021 will be a turning point when it comes to farm income. There has been a lot of federal payment assistance for farmers recently: the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, to address coronavirus losses; the Market Facilitation Program, or MFP, to address trade losses; WHIP+ to address storm losses. These payments were necessary, don’t get me wrong. But that level of government support of agriculture is not sustainable.
In 2020, net farm income was up considerably over the previous year, but 39% of net farm income for 2020 came from Washington. Farmers don’t want that.
That’s why this is such a crucial year for international trade. Markets have begun and must continue to recover.
We’re seeing good news on the trade front so far.
The China Phase 1 deal reached last year is showing positive benefits already. In 2020, U.S. corn, soybean, sorghum, pork and beef exports to China hit all-time highs – and corn, cattle and soybeans account for three of South Carolina’s top 10 commodities.
For 2021, agricultural exports to China are forecast at a record $27 billion, an increase of $8.5 billion, largely due to strong soybean and corn demand. China is expected to once again become the largest U.S. agricultural market, a position it last held in FY 2017.
Corn and soybean production in South Carolina was up in 2020 over 2019, and we’re seeing those numbers continue to climb in 2021.
In other good news for Orangeburg-area row crop farmers, peanut consumption was up nationwide in 2020. According to data from the Peanut Institute, U.S. per-capita peanut consumption rose to an all-time high of 7.6 pounds last year. I know that I did my part.
Despite the wet weather that delayed planting, planted acres of peanuts in South Carolina were up to 82,000 from 62,000 the previous year. We’re expecting another positive year for peanuts in 2021.
Given the importance of trade, we continue to make headway in developing new trading relationships, and our membership in the Southern United States Trade Association, or SUSTA, is helping develop overseas markets for small to medium-sized South Carolina companies.
Last fall’s announcement of the $314 million Agriculture Technology Campus coming to Hampton County made quite the news splash, which is a huge boost to our state when it comes to trade as well as economic development. Keeping South Carolina “top of mind” in the global agribusiness arena is one of the side benefits of ATC’s huge investment.
And agribusiness development isn’t just multimillion-dollar announcements and large companies moving to South Carolina. More often, it’s homegrown farmers and entrepreneurs creating new products and new ways of doing business.
Our Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship (ACRE) is now three years along, and we’re seeing some impressive accomplishments. ACRE has so far awarded nearly half a million dollars to 35 entrepreneurs, helping these entrepreneurs secure more than $1 million in grant funding, and providing intensive training to 60 businesses.
One awardee, Barrier Island Oyster Co., is now selling its hand-raised farmed oysters at Whole Foods; and family-owned dairy Nance Farm used ACRE funding to build a creamery from the ground up, just to name two.
Ingenuity is evident all around us in the agriculture world, right along with resiliency. I’m sure 2021 will bring some surprises, but I also know that, after going through 2020, South Carolina farmers will get through them.
Hugh Weathers of Bowman is S.C. commissioner of agriculture