Promising year ahead for S.C. farming

Spring is always a time of optimism and new beginnings, and the spring of 2021 is really pushing that to the max. With more people getting vaccinated by the day and COVID-19 rates dropping, it’s starting to feel like there’s a light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel.

Less COVID risk also means more people are eating out at restaurants and generally returning to their prepandemic activities. Many specialty crop farmers and wholesalers modified their business models and plantings last year to adjust to changes in consumer habits – there were a lot more direct-to-consumer sales – so I’ll be curious whether some of those changes will be permanent. I’ve heard several farmers say they plan to keep selling direct to consumers even as restaurant business rebounds. We’ll do some consumer research to be able to advise farmers.

One upside of the pandemic has been the strengthening of our South Carolina Food Hub Network. South Carolina now has seven food hubs, including ACE Basin Growers right in Orangeburg.

The network, which the department has supported with some grant funding, helped several food hubs and distributors win federal and local food box contracts in 2020. These programs directed money to South Carolina farmers and fed hungry people – a win-win all around.