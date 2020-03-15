Project Life: Positeen's 11th annual Legendary Basketball Classic to be held March 28

Project Life: Positeen will present the 11th annual Legendary Basketball Classic, its annual fundraiser, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Claflin University’s Tullis Arena, 400 Magnolia St.
Reserved seats are $8. General admission adult tickets are $5 and student tickets are $2 (must have college or school ID). Children 10 and under get in free with two canned goods.
You have free articles remaining.
A total of three games will be played, with teams featuring ministers, doctors, Alphas and Omegas.
For tickets or more information, contact Liz Zimmerman Keitt at 803-534-4263 or 803-707-5180; Brittany Barnes at 803-878-7765; or Marvin Keitt at 803-614-9563.