Project Life: Positeen registration begins

Project Life: Positeen’s summer school program registration will begin Monday, June 13, at 349 Summers Avenue. Applications are available between the hours of 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The program will begin June 21 with classes running from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.., Monday - Wednesday every week.

The program will include a tutorial from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., snacks and recreation.

The program is free for K-5 through eighth-grade students from any school in Orangeburg County or the surrounding areas.

For more information, email lizkeitt23@yahoo.com or call 803-707-5180 or 803-534-4263.

Keitt says the program is sending students to college with a scholarship for the first year given by the Kiwanis Club of Orangeburg.

