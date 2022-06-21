Project Life: Positeen receives SCDJJ grant

Project Life: Positeen Inc. received a grant from South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice as a student advocacy center provider.

This subrecipient agreement will define the terms and conditions by which SCDJJ will disburse funds to student advocacy center programs, in connection with the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund.

The purpose of this subrecipient agreement is to advance the parties' mutual goals for improving the life skills and educational outcomes of South Carolina's children and young adults through a statewide pilot project based on education and career readiness.

Project Life: Positeen will provide a platform for services, providing programs for up to 50 at-risk high school youth that have been identified as high-risk, truant or at risk of dropping out of school. It will work with students ranging from rising 9th graders through 12th graders.

Funding for each student will be provided upfront once the referral is made and the monthly invoice form is received.

Reasons for referral include career assessment, resume development, training program placement, certification program placement, ongoing education, ServSafe training, employment and others.

Referral applications may be picked up from the office at 349 Summers Avenue, Orangeburg, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Referrals may be from Bamberg, Calhoun or Orangeburg counties.

For more information, contact Project Life: Positeen founder and Director L. Zimmerman Keitt by telephone at 803-534-4263 or email at lizkeitt23@yahoo.com.

