Project Life: Positeen holds cookout to celebrate students

Project Life: Positeen held a cookout earlier this month to celebrate students getting through the semester as well as thanking those who help the nonprofit be the success it is.

Orangeburg City Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt heads Project Life, an after-school group that provides tutoring and mentoring to students from K-5 to 12th grade, as well as summer programs and college aid with the Kiwanis Club.

Keitt stated that they had nearly two hundred parents and students in attendance at the cookout. The majority were students involved with Project Life, with some new faces curious about the program.

Keitt stated that the group shows the children what they can do in Orangeburg and beyond when older with the field trips. She said students have visited Atlanta, Augusta, Charleston, Columbia and even Pigeon Forge as a learning experience.

“Learning is more than just books, it’s traveling to new areas and learning about them,” Keitt said, speaking fondly of the trips and the children’s reactions.

The cookout was prepared by Anthony Simpson, who manned the grills cooking hamburgers, hot dogs, tilapia, baked beans and coleslaw.

Project Life is located at 349 Summers Ave. in Orangeburg and has sites at Brookdale, Mellichamp and Sheridan where those interested can get involved volunteering and interested students and parents can pick up an application or by calling 803-534-4263 or emailing lizkeitt23@yahoo.com. Project Life does not charge for their services but does accept donations from those interested in aiding their cause.

Keitt and all of Project Life were thankful for the aid they received for the cookout: Williams and Williams attorneys who provided shirts for the event, Dukes BBQ, D and D Fish, Dairy-O, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and the Department of Public Utilities.

Project Life will be celebrating their 30th anniversary in August 2022 and are looking forward to a large celebration.

