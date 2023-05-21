Community heroes, they may not leap from the highest buildings or wear capes with magic powers, but they are helping people every day.

In Orangeburg, 11-year-old Aries Moore, a fifth-grader at Mellichamp Elementary School, knows his after-school tutors and mentors at Project Life: Positeen are special.

When asked, “Do you think of them as heroes to you sometime?”

“Yes ma’am,” he replied.

“How are they heroes to you?” The T&D asked him.

“My teacher put me on the A/B Honor Roll,” he replied.

His favorite subjects are science and math, he said.

He’s been taking part in the after-school programs at Project Life: Positeen for the past five years – and he loves it.

This past week he was using a Chromebook at the center, located at 349 Summers Ave., to study Spanish.

Ask Orangeburg City Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt about being a community hero.

“I just love being out here with people, so anytime I can be of help to anyone, I try to do that,” she said.

The 84-year-old began Project Life: Positeen in 1992.

“I don’t feel my age at all. Sometimes I think I’m about 55 or 60,” she said with a laugh, “and I keep moving.”

She started the non-profit organization with a divine calling.

“The Good Lord called me to help our young people that were in the street,” she said. “So it is the Good Lord and the community that keep me going because I see so much that’s needed.”

“And we’re just trying to fill in, to help parents and just help wherever we are, so it’s just a blessing that we’re able to do what we do,” she said.

The non-profit is funded through grants, businesses partners and individual supporters.

One hundred students receive after-school tutoring and mentoring beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the school year.

In addition, Project Life: Positeen has two tutors each in three schools – Mellichamp Elementary, Brookdale Elementary and Sheridan Elementary.

She said students come to the Summers Avenue site at 5:30 p.m. and study for about an hour, then get a snack and time to play outside. Then from 7:15 p.m. until 8, students come back inside for additional tutoring and mentoring.

“They do listen and they grow up doing quite well, so that’s a blessing in and of itself,” she said.

“So if they would come in and wouldn’t listen, then we could not do what we do,” she added.

She said parental and guardian involvement is also important.

The program serves students from K5 through 12th grade, Keitt said, noting that most of the students are from K5 through the 10th or 11th grades.

She said occasionally a college student seeks assistance with math.

The program has also helped parents further their education.

Keitt has seen multiple generations come through Project Life: Positeen.

It warms her heart.

Beverly Pendarvis is one of the teachers at Project Life: Positeen. She’s a tutor primarily for grades three through 12.

Pendarvis said one of her favorite things to witness is when children come to the program with a low grade-point average and “We work diligently and real hard to pull it up.”

“Then when they get it pulled up, they’re excited, they’re happy and proud of themselves,” she said.

Pendarvis has been a tutor at Project Life: Positeen for 10 years.

“We basically love what we’re doing, as you can see from the tenure here and we love doing it because we’re under the guidance of Liz Keitt,” she said.

Paulette Nicholson, a math instructor at S.C. State University, has been a math tutor at Project Life: Positeen for over 20 years.

“Sometimes the children come in and we’re like a mother figure to them. They say, ‘Can we have a hug?’ You give them a hug and that makes my day too,” she said.