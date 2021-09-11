 Skip to main content
Project Life: Positeen finishes summer program
Project Life: Positeen finishes summer program

Project Life: Positeen recently finished up its summer program.

The Project Life: Positeen summer program engages students to think, learn and act how to study and appreciate a good education.

The group served more than 15 students during the six-week summer program. They culminated the summer by visiting Cecil J. Williams Civil Rights Museum and the Max Recreation Facility in Orangeburg. The pictures if possible can be printed for the newspaper.

Project Life: Positeen at 349 Summers Ave. will open Monday, Sept. 13, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Brookdale Elementary opens Monday, Sept. 20, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Mellichamp Elementary opens Monday, Sept. 20, from 3 to 5 p.m.

