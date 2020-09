Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Project Life: Positeen Inc. will donate supplies to 12 students from Brookdale, Elloree, Mellichamp and Sheridan elementary schools.

The distribution will be at the Positeen headquarters at 349 Summers Ave. beginning at 5:30 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. Sept. 30.

The organization is asking all principals to help them get the announcement to the parents of all Project Life students that attend the above named sites.