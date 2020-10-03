Project Life: Positeen distributes school supplies

An Orangeburg afterschool program donated school supplies to about a dozen elementary school students Wednesday as part of the organization's annual back-to-school efforts.

Students from Brookdale, Elloree, Mellichamp and Sheridan elementary schools descended upon Project Life: Positeen's Summers Avenue headquarters last week for school items including book bags, paper, pencils, glue, tape, highlighters, crayons, Kleenex and binders.

Local sixth-graders also received a book titled "The Middle School Student's Guide to Ruling the World!" The book is described as a fun and informative workbook for teaching students in grades six through eight basic work management and organizational skills for success in middle school.

"We wanted to help them with their school work," Project Life: Positeen Founder and Director Liz Zimmerman Keitt said. "We know parents can't always get their children what they need."

Keitt said normally the supplies have been distributed at individual schools but due to the coronavirus it was decided to distribute the supplies at one location.

In addition to Project Life, the supplies were also donated by U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison, the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities and Orangeburg County Council.