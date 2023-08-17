Classes start soon for Project Life: Positeen.

The following sites will have classes for the 2023-2024 school year:

• Project Life: Positeen, 340 Summers Ave. – Classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 5, for students in K-5 through 12th grade. Classes will be from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

• Brookdale Elementary School – Classes begin Monday, Sept. 11. Classes will be held 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday and Wednesday.

• Mellichamp Elementary School – Classes will begin Monday, Sept. 11. Classes will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday and Wednesday.

• Sheridan Elementary School – Classes will begin Monday, Sept. 11. Classes will be from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday and Wednesday.

Applications may be picked up from any of the schools mentioned above or from the Positeen headquarters: 349 Summers Avenue.

For further information, please contact: Liz Zimmerman Keitt, 803-534-4263 or 803-707-5180