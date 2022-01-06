Project Life: Positeen classes planned

Project Life: Positeen, Inc. classes will begin at the following sites on Jan. 18 and 19.
Classes at Mellichamp Elementary, Sheridan Elementary and the 349 Summers Ave. sites will begin the following dates:
• Mellichamp and Sheridan elementary – Evening program for PLP will begin Jan. 18, 3-5 p.m.
• 349 Summers Ave. site will begin Jan. 18, 5-8 p.m.
The Project Life: Positeen program will begin at Brookdale Elementary on Jan. 19, 3-5 p.m.
Project Life: Positeen, Inc., and Life Transformers Network will sponsor Sundaes with Brittney LaShe at Glenfield Apartments, 2450 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, on Sunday, Jan. 16, 3-6 p.m., as a pre-MLK program.