Project Life: Positeen classes planned

school supply illustration
AP

Project Life: Positeen, Inc. classes will begin at the following sites on Jan. 18 and 19.

Classes at Mellichamp Elementary, Sheridan Elementary and the 349 Summers Ave. sites will begin the following dates:

• Mellichamp and Sheridan elementary – Evening program for PLP will begin Jan. 18, 3-5 p.m.

• 349 Summers Ave. site will begin Jan. 18, 5-8 p.m.

The Project Life: Positeen program will begin at Brookdale Elementary on Jan. 19, 3-5 p.m.

Project Life: Positeen, Inc., and Life Transformers Network will sponsor Sundaes with Brittney LaShe at Glenfield Apartments, 2450 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, on Sunday, Jan. 16, 3-6 p.m., as a pre-MLK program.

