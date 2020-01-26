Project Life: Positeen Inc. classes will begin Jan. 27 at all sites, namely Brookdale Elementary School, Mellichamp Elemementary School, Sheridan Elementary School and 349 Summers Ave.
The schedule for the following sites and times of the program is listed below:
Brookdale Elementary -- Monday through Wednesday, 3 to 5 p.m.
Mellichamp Elementary – Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 3 to 5 p.m.
Sheridan Elementary -- Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 3 to 5 p.m.
349 Summers Ave. -- Monday through Wednesday, 5:30 to 8 p.m. -- Students K-5 through 12th grade may attend
Parents are asked to donate $20 per child/children pre-semester.
If there are questions, please contact Mrs. L. Zimmerman Keitt at 803-534-4263 or email at lizkeitt23@yahoo.com.
