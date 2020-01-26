{{featured_button_text}}

Project Life: Positeen Inc. classes will begin Jan. 27 at all sites, namely Brookdale Elementary School, Mellichamp Elemementary School, Sheridan Elementary School and 349 Summers Ave.

Project Life: Positeen serving students for 27th year

The schedule for the following sites and times of the program is listed below:

Brookdale Elementary -- Monday through Wednesday, 3 to 5 p.m.

Mellichamp Elementary – Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 3 to 5 p.m.

Sheridan Elementary -- Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 3 to 5 p.m.

349 Summers Ave. -- Monday through Wednesday, 5:30 to 8 p.m. -- Students K-5 through 12th grade may attend

Parents are asked to donate $20 per child/children pre-semester.

If there are questions, please contact Mrs. L. Zimmerman Keitt at 803-534-4263 or email at lizkeitt23@yahoo.com.

