Project Life donating school supplies

Project Life: Positeen Inc. will donate supplies to 12 students from Brookdale, Elloree, Mellichamp and Sheridan elementary schools.

The distribution will be at the Positeen headquarters at 349 Summers Ave. from 5:30 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. Sept. 30.

The organization is asking all principals to help them get the announcement to the parents of all Project Life students that attend the above named sites.

It is also asking individuals, organizations and businesses to donate funds or supplies such as book bags, paper, pencils and other items. Donations may be mailed or brought to Project Life: Positeen by Tuesday, Sept. 29. Please remember to wear your mask.

