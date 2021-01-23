Project extending sewer lines to Edisto High School, Cordova area

The capacity of the lagoon system has not kept up with the growth of the school. The sewer expansion will help the high school grow without having wastewater limits.

The scope is about 2,953 linear feet of 15-inch and 14,050 linear feet of 8-inch gravity sewer line and 10,825 linear feet of 6-inch force main and 1,100-gallons-per-minute pump station.

In addition to connecting to Edisto High School, the sewer lines will connect to the Town of Cordova and are sized to handle all of the residents along the route as well as Edisto Elementary school.

The project starts at Lindberg Drive and Cordova Road and continues along Cordova Road into Cordova, along Railroad Avenue, onto Legrand Smoak Road until it reaches Edisto High School.

Young said the cost of hookup for customers "will be dependent on the cost of the project and how it bids out."

This is the fourth and final phase of the county-owned and designed West Edisto Sewer System project, which has benefited from the county's 1% capital sales tax and USDA funds in each of its phases.

This final phase will begin at the intersection of Cordova Road and Huson Circle and will extend through the Town of Cordova and then to the high school.