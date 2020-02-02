2020. What an amazing time that we’re experiencing. A new decade and an election year. An opportunity for economic development that is unprecedented. The Orangeburg County Development Commission is celebrating 65 years this year and has more industrial parks and properties than ever before.
In fact, over the last decade, Orangeburg County has become even more pro-business with an outstanding leadership, workforce, strong training programs and great proximity to the Port of Charleston. Now, our citizens are reaping these benefits. The number of prospects (company leaders taking a close look at Orangeburg County) is one of the highest in five years and unemployment is the lowest in six decades. We continue to target industries sectors like automotive, aerospace, logistics, chemicals and plastics, advanced textiles, agribusiness and even energy.) Today, Orangeburg County has been called the "Solar Capital of South Carolina."
FEBRUARY 2019 PROGRESS: Quality Model adding 37 jobs; Orangeburg home to U.S. operations headquarters
During the last year, we have welcomed companies from around the globe. Today we now have 22 international companies representing 12 foreign countries operating within our county with more than 5,000+ employees, ranking us in the top tier for the state per capita and we are one of the top 100 micropolitan areas in the country for economic development in 2019 according to Site Selection Magazine.
Let’s not forgot that South Carolina is No. 1 in FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in the country and being in the top tier means Orangeburg County has a world of opportunity. Today, private sector investments in our county are the highest they've ever been and our new construction is reaching the levels that are unprecedented in the county.
Stayed tuned, get involved with One Orangeburg County www.oneorangeburgcounty.org as the best is yet to come.
