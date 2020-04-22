Professor offers good news; Mims provides brighter view during pandemic

Bad news seems to dominate the headlines these days but one professor is attempting to balance the scales by shining some light on good news stories.
Dr. Joshua Mims has been uploading feel-good news stories to his YouTube channel since the push for everyone to remain at home began. Mims is an assistant professor and program coordinator for the communications program at South Carolina State University.
The author and short film maker enjoys being creative and productive, but being stuck at home has made that difficult. He decided to channel that energy into the videos.
Since the end of March, Mims has uploaded videos on various feel-good topics to help uplift the public during their time in quarantine.
“The decision was absolutely in response to the onslaught of bad news, but it also came about because of a discussion I'd had with a friend,” Mims said. “When I was in high school, I did the morning announcements, which were also what I became most known for.”
Originally, his idea was to put out videos for the amusement of his friends, but he soon realized it was also a good way to keep in touch with his students and let them know that “I’m out there, and that I care,” Mims said.
“There are good news stories out there, but a lot of the news is negative or just something I don't feel like delving into,” he said. “I keep things light and fluffy, no politics or drama.”
Mims researches good news through the online aggregator named the Good News Network. Since starting, there hasn’t been a single recording session where he’s not found something that makes him extremely happy to report.
“From an enzyme that can melt plastic bottles, to a choir recording their own mini-concert, to my personal favorite, a 99-year-old World War II vet who set out to raise a thousand dollars for his local hospital, and last time I checked had surpassed $8 million,” Mims said. “I'm a generally happy person and truly enjoy bringing light and joy to other people's lives, so this has been an easy niche for me.”
For his students specifically, he wrote and performed a musical number called “Do You Want to do Advising?” set to the tune of “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from Disney’s “Frozen.”
Mims said his goal is to continue uploading this series of videos for as long as he can.
“If that's the extent of the quarantine, then fine. If I can keep it going, I want to,” he said.
He enjoys the challenge of keeping things varied and tries to provide three Good News videos a week.
“My channel has singing, goofiness and of course the good news videos,” Mims said. “The goal is to simply make people's days brighter if I can.”
Mims said that at his heart, “I'm still the kid who used to make up stories and do silly voices for the adults, the theater nerd who loves to steal the show and the filmmaker who wants to tell a good story.”
“I don't know if I can change anyone, but I would really like to know that I'm at least making people feel a bit better in this difficult time,” he said. “And I hope they know that we're all in this together, and we'll all get through it together.”
He uploads to his YouTube channel, which can be found under the name Doctor Mims or at www.youtube.com/channel/UCUQIiIrwBlsaHm-lKtGQheg/featured
He has a playlist dedicated specifically to the good news videos.
