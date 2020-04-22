Professor offers good news; Mims provides brighter view during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bad news seems to dominate the headlines these days but one professor is attempting to balance the scales by shining some light on good news stories.

Dr. Joshua Mims has been uploading feel-good news stories to his YouTube channel since the push for everyone to remain at home began. Mims is an assistant professor and program coordinator for the communications program at South Carolina State University.

The author and short film maker enjoys being creative and productive, but being stuck at home has made that difficult. He decided to channel that energy into the videos.

Since the end of March, Mims has uploaded videos on various feel-good topics to help uplift the public during their time in quarantine.

“The decision was absolutely in response to the onslaught of bad news, but it also came about because of a discussion I'd had with a friend,” Mims said. “When I was in high school, I did the morning announcements, which were also what I became most known for.”

Originally, his idea was to put out videos for the amusement of his friends, but he soon realized it was also a good way to keep in touch with his students and let them know that “I’m out there, and that I care,” Mims said.