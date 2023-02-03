Orangeburg County Probate Judge Pandora Jones-Glover has been elected to serve on the six-member executive committee of the National College of Probate Judges.

Jones-Glover was unanimously elected by her fellow jurists. The swearing-in ceremony occurred at the NCPJ annual conference in Destin, Florida in November.

Also, Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash administered the oath of office for her fifth term as the county’s probate judge in January.

“It has been a privilege and an honor serving the citizens of Orangeburg County for the past 19 years,” Jones-Glover said in a release.

Jones-Glover says she is focusing on improving technology.

“In 2020, the probate courts, like many other agencies, were closed to the public, which shed light on our technological deficiencies. I plan to continue digitizing our records so that they are more accessible to customers and title searchers,” she said. “Many of our hearings and the biweekly probate workshops are now conducted virtually. The workshop will eventually be uploaded and accessible 24 hours a day.”

“I also plan to continue working with community partners to establish a crisis stabilization team and stabilization unit to service the needs of mentally ill individuals in our community,” she said.

The National College of Probate Judges is a national, non-profit organization of probate judges and related special courts devoted to promoting the efficient administration of justice in the probate and other courts of the United States.

Jones-Glover is a past president of the South Carolina Association of Probate Judges, vice president of the Orangeburg (SC) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated and member of the Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Clemson University, juris doctorate from the University of Arkansas School of Law and her master of laws degree in elder law and estate planning from the Western New England School of Law.

Jones-Glover was appointed in 2004 to fill an unexpired term. She was elected in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and her fifth term in 2022.

The probate judge adjudicates matters relating to descendants' wills and estates and holds commitment hearings.