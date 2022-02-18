Probable COVID death in Orangeburg County

Another Orangeburg County resident probably died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
A total of 18 more residents have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region.
Statewide, there were 1,195 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 confirmed deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,135,107 and confirmed deaths is 14,084.
The totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 12 new cases, 19,402 total cases and a total of 348 deaths and 38 probable deaths.
• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 2,773 total cases and a total of 63 deaths and 8 probable deaths.
• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 2,292 total cases and a total of 45 deaths and 12 probable deaths.
Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.