Probable COVID death in Orangeburg County

Another Orangeburg County resident probably died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A total of 18 more residents have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 1,195 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,135,107 and confirmed deaths is 14,084.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 12 new cases, 19,402 total cases and a total of 348 deaths and 38 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 2,773 total cases and a total of 63 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 2,292 total cases and a total of 45 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.