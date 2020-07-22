Private school money blocked; Orangeburg County resident sues over McMaster plan

Flanked by school choice advocates, McMaster unveiled the plan for Safe Access to Flexible Education, or SAFE, grants Monday at a religious school in Greenville. The governor said the one-time program would cover about 5,000 grants of up to $6,500 for students to attend private schools this academic year and help parents who could not afford the expense otherwise.

The South Carolina funds were seen as a boon for the state's school choice movement. Ellen Weaver of Palmetto Promise Institute on Monday lauded the governor for implementing "the largest new education choice program in the country this year."

Public education advocates in the state have criticized the program, saying it would lack the accountability needed for public funds and leave out the state's most disadvantaged students in public schools. One group, SC for Ed, called the governor's plan "a sneaky way of creating subsidies for private education when the legislature has been unable to pass voucher legislation."

The funds are the largest sum McMaster has portioned out from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund, a $48 million discretionary fund awarded through the federal coronavirus relief package.

The temporary order extends until July 29, when a hearing for the matter is scheduled.

