Private school aid plan rejected; Orangeburg district joined challenge to McMaster plan

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Wednesday a program created by Gov. Henry McMaster to allocate $32 million in federal pandemic aid to private and religious schools is unconstitutional because the public money would directly benefit the schools.

In the court's opinion, Chief Justice Don Beatty acknowledged the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the lives of South Carolinians and the state's education system, and the "unprecedented challenges" faced by state leaders including McMaster. But the difficulties of the pandemic could not dictate the court's decision, Beatty wrote.

"Rather, no matter the circumstances, the Court has a responsibility to uphold the Constitution," Beatty wrote.

The ruling comes days after congressional leaders called on the U.S. Department of Education to review the program, which they labeled "a voucher scheme," arguing it violated "the plain text" of the coronavirus aid package and guidance provided by the federal department.

McMaster, a Republican, unveiled the plan for Safe Access to Flexible Education, or SAFE, grants in July at a religious school in Greenville. The governor said the one-time program would cover about 5,000 grants of up to $6,500 for students to attend private schools this academic year and would help parents who could not afford the expense otherwise.