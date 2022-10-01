Private giving up at SC State

South Carolina State University has seen an increase in giving, according to university officials.

Sonja Bennett-Bellamy, S.C. State vice president for institutional advancement and external affairs, reported during a Sept. 15 trustee board meeting that the university’s private giving was up by 46% at a total of $631,328.

“We’re about $200,000 over where we were this time last year,” she said.

Bennett-Bellamy said the university continues to work on its fundraising goals.

“Our first goal was to increase overall giving to $5 million. We ended at $5.7 million,” she said, noting that the university also surpassed its goal to increase the alumni giving rate from 6 to 9% with a rate of 11%.

“We continue to work on appeals to faculty and staff and all constituents throughout the year,” Bennett-Bellamy said.

She also announced that the university’s foundation scholarship gala and tribute will be held Saturday, April 22, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Greenville.

The university’s website is also nearing completion, she said.

“It is under construction. We’re so excited. We actually are in the throes of compilation of the content, which includes profiles on faculty and staff, information concerning our degree programs. This is something that takes everybody.

“It’s a long, tedious process, but we’re hoping to be able to get a full mock-up for you guys to see around the end of the year, and not long after that, we’re going to be looking at a launch. It is a process, but it’s going to be worth the wait,” Bennett-Bellamy said.

She announced the following new members of the institutional advancement team: Sophia Galvan, communications specialist; Matthew Wade, director of alumni relations, and Tiarra McCoy, production assistant at WSSB radio.

Bennett-Bellamy also reported that the university has implemented Meltwater, a media monitoring and communications tool for reporting, media pitching and insights on social media trends.

University Relations Director Sam Watson said, ““We are able to monitor what national media and local media across the country are doing in relation to SC State. We get a newsletter every morning that shows the hits about our content and about what’s happening in the community when they’re discussing us both on social media and in news reports.”

Following Bennett-Bellamy’s report, S.C. State National Alumni Association President Hank Allen congratulated university President Alexander Conyers for helping to bring in one of the largest classes in recent history this year.

“Our main focal point moving forward now that we have those 1,000-plus students ... is to help you retain those students,” he said.

It was reported later in the meeting in that the percent of new students is up 43%, with the new freshmen coming from 30 different states.

Sponsored research and IT

Elbert Malone, associate provost for sponsored programs and research at S.C. State, reported on the amount of pending (grant and contract) proposals the university had totaling approximately $47.6 million.

“These are pending proposals. We do believe that within this month (September), we will begin to hear from some of those proposals. In fact, we've already heard from one of them for a total about $1.3 million. So we do think by the end September, that should be up around $7 million,” Malone said.

“For FY 22, we had about 61 proposals funded, and the dollar value for those proposals was about $15.8 million. That's what we closed out the FY 22 period with. For FY 23, as of Aug. 30, we've heard of about five awards that totals about $390-something thousand dollars. That's the activity we have from July 1 up until Aug. 30, 2022,” he said.

Malone also reported that the university had received approximately $4 million in federal Title 3 Part B funding, which can be used to not just upgrade academic buildings, but support information technology improvements.

Academic affairs

The board approved the academic affairs division’s request to add a fire-protection engineering concentration in the university’s civil engineering program. It is a 30-hour concentration that includes 10 courses.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions leaders have asked S.C. State to offer this program and have also announced their readiness to work with the university to develop it.

The board also approved the creation of an Erasing Racism and Constructing Equity, or E-RACE, Center of Excellence and Justice.

The research center would address systemic and individual racism through research, teaching, training, public dialogue, advocacy and service.

In other matters, the board approved the reinstatement of the Department of Educational Leadership in the College of Education, Humanities and Social Sciences.

"They had an accreditation visit in May. It went quite well. I think they had one minor thing cited,” said Trustee Dr. Doris Helms, chairperson of the academic affairs committee.

Under the educational leadership department, the university will now return to offering three graduate programs: education specialist degree leading to the principal and superintendency; educational specialist degree leading to the superintendency, and the doctor of education degree.

The board also approved the revision of the university’s mechanical engineering technology curriculum to reflect some of the new accreditation criteria of the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, as well as tenure and promotions for several faculty members.

Public service and agriculture

Dr. Louis Whitesides, executive director of the 1890 Research and Extension Program, reported that he was selected as chairman of the Association of 1890 Research Directors.

He also reported that the 1890 program held a Beginner Farmers and Ranchers Conference.

“We’re getting a real uptick in people wanting to start farms now. So we held our first conference. We had 60 people coming out to actually see what it takes to start a farm,” he said, noting that beef cattle workshop was also held in the Lowcountry area.

Whitesides also reported that the program had approximately 500 kids participate in its youth programs across the state this summer.

“Two of our kids around here get accepted into the Governor’s School for Agriculture,” he said, noting that archery, boating and gun safety were among the topics explored in traditional 4-H camps held this summer.

Whitesides said the 1890 program hosted the cohort of the Extension Emerging Leadership Initiative along with Clemson University.

“This is the first year we hosted it jointly with them. We had three of our folks actually graduate. We hosted a session on campus. We actually had really good turnout. We’re about to start our second cohort coming up in a couple of months, and we’re going to have six people participate,” he said.

The program has snagged $2.4 million in grants, with more pending, and has gotten nearly $7 million in state appropriation funding over the past year.

“We had $2 million to build a youth campus at Camp Daniels, $2 million for the limnology research center. We’re going back for the extra $3.5 million this year so they can complete that out,” Whitesides said.

He also reported that the placement of a historical marker will be placed out at Camp Daniels on Oct. 20, with more details to come later.

Whitesides also noted that the grand opening of the university’s Coastal Region Research and Education facility in Charleston will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.