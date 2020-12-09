Print coating manufacturer to locate in Bamberg

Ctg² Technologies, a manufacturer of protective coatings for print, announced Wednesday that the company will be relocating their manufacturing operations to Bamberg.
The company says it will create 10 to 12 jobs and invest $1 million over the next five years.
The company will locate in an existing 50,000-square-foot facility at 186 Accumulator Drive. The building was formerly occupied by Freudenberg, formerly Tobul Industries. Freudenberg announced earlier this year it was closing its Bamberg facility.
“We are very excited about relocating Ctg² to Bamberg," said John and Tonya Honaker, owners of Ctg² Technologies. "We have plans to grow and expand our business in our own facility on 18 acres there. We love the ‘small town feel’ of Bamberg and are looking forward to becoming a part of the community."
With over 75 years in the printing business, the owners of Ctg² Technologies work with customers across industry sectors, producing AQ coatings, UV coatings and antimicrobial coatings for a diverse array of products.
Some examples of the company's product is the clear coatings over printed boxes like the ones used by Chic Fil-a and coatings on printed water bottle labels. The clear coatings go over printed products as a protective barrier.
The company has operated out of Gaffney.
“Bamberg County is pleased to welcome the Ctg² Technologies team,” Bamberg County Council Chairwoman Sharon Hammond said. “Their investment in our community puts us in a good position as the economy rebounds from the 2020 pandemic and vaccines are reaching the market."
"We look forward to working with Ctg² Technologies to create the best business environment for their company’s success here in Bamberg," Hammond said.
Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster of Bamberg also welcomed the company to the city.
"“We are proud to have a company producing this advanced technology coating, utilized in so many applications, operating right here in our small town," Foster said. "Every job created and every investment will affect the future for a family in our community. What a great way to start the holiday season!”
"It's a great day for Bamberg County as we welcome a forward-leaning company that's willing to invest in our community, providing opportunities to our talented workforce," said Craig Walker, chairman of the Bamberg County Economic Development Commission.
“Ctg² Technologies will be an asset to our industrial community,” SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls said. “SCA will continue to work with John and his team to assist them in any way that we can to help them grow in Bamberg.”
For more information, visit: www.ctg2technologies.com.
