Print coating manufacturer to locate in Bamberg; Ctg² Technologies to invest $1 million, create 10-12 jobs

“Bamberg County is pleased to welcome the Ctg² Technologies team,” Bamberg County Council Chairwoman Sharon Hammond said. “Their investment in our community puts us in a good position as the economy rebounds from the 2020 pandemic and vaccines are reaching the market."

"We look forward to working with Ctg² Technologies to create the best business environment for their company’s success here in Bamberg," Hammond said.

Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster also welcomed the company to the city.

"We are proud to have a company producing this advanced technology coating, utilized in so many applications, operating right here in our small town," Foster said. "Every job created and every investment will affect the future for a family in our community. What a great way to start the holiday season!”

"It's a great day for Bamberg County as we welcome a forward-leaning company that's willing to invest in our community, providing opportunities to our talented workforce," said Craig Walker, chairman of the Bamberg County Economic Development Commission.